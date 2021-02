Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 23:12 Hits: 1

Making sure a mask fits snugly on the face and use of two masks is likely to significantly reduce a person's exposure to the coronavirus, laboratory experiments described by U.S. health officials on Wednesday showed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/two-masks-snug-fit-reduces-covid-19-spread-us-study-shows-14165142