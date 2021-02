Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 21:21 Hits: 1

New Zealand will receive its first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine next week, ahead of previous expectations of receipt by the end of the first quarter, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-will-get-first-batch-of-covid-19-vaccines-next-week-14176492