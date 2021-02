Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 22:50 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization warned Europe against rash reopenings on Thursday (Feb 11) despite a fall in new COVID-19 cases and Germany announced a partial border closure, reminders of the long battle ahead before vaccines can tame the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-warns-against-covid-19-complacency-variants-provoke-new-14176972