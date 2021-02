Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 09:56 Hits: 1

OAKLAND: Police are stepping up their patrols and volunteers are increasing their street presence after several violent attacks on older Asians stoked fear in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Chinatowns and subdued the celebratory mood leading up to Lunar New Year. City officials also have visited ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/attacks-on-older-asians-stoke-fear-in-california-s-bay-area-14179518