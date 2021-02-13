Daily Kos announces recipients of Black Solidarity Grants

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 02:00 Hits: 4

Today, Daily Kos announced disbursement of the Daily Kos/Daily Kos Liberation League Black Solidarity Grant, which will provide monetary support to organizations doing the work to make Black liberation a reality.

Over the summer, Daily Kos issued a public statement from our Equity Council in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which also included a commitment to grant 1% of our revenue to organizations fighting for Black liberation. The solidarity grant for Black-led organizations is a fulfillment of this pledge.

The Daily Kos Liberation League—a Black-led liberation team within the Daily Kos Activism team—engaged in a deliberate and thoughtful selection process, compiling a list of local, state, and national Black-led liberation organizations and reaching out to a number of these groups before selecting the final grant recipients.

Daily Kos will award a total of $200,000 over the course of two years in capacity-building operations grants to these organizations. We are also committed to amplifying their campaigns to further raise their profile within the progressive community.

"The Daily Kos Liberation League is thrilled to support these organizations in their fight for Black liberation," said Irna Landrum, campaign director for the Daily Kos Liberation League. "Through the Black Solidarity Grant, Daily Kos reaffirms our commitment to uplifting Black leadership and continuing the fight to dismantle the myriad systems that perpetuate violence against Black bodies. We couldn't be more proud to amplify the tireless work these organizations do, day in and day out, to protect and advocate for Black communities every day."

The 2020-2021 grantees of the Daily Kos/Daily Kos Liberation League Black Solidarity Grant are:

In the spirit of Black solidarity and the accountability that gave rise to this fund, the grant program will be administered by and housed in the Daily Kos Liberation League.

Daily Kos is the nation's largest online progressive media and activism hub and is leading the way in supporting Democrats across the country, raising over $11.8 million for candidates in small, grassroots donations in 2019-2020. We are continuing this crucial work into the 2022 cycle.

