How Chicago Teachers Are Resisting the City's Dangerous School Reopenings - A conversation with special-ed teachers about what's at stake, and the retaliation teachers are facing for speaking out.

Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

This week, the first wave of children, teachers and clinicians in the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system were required to appear at their schools for the first time in nearly a year. While Covid-19 cases and deaths have only increased (and increased dramatically) across the country since last spring, CPS officials and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot insist on reopening schools. What's worse, teachers who fear for their safety and the safety of their students and coworkers are being locked out of their employee accounts and having their pay docked if they refuse to return from teaching remotely. In this urgent mini-cast, we talk to Paula Ladin and Mariana Ruiz, two CPS special-ed educators, about the city's dangerous, reckless and unnecessary reopening plan and the impact it is already having on students, teachers, their families and their communities.

