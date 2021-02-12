The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Where Are the Witnesses? Ralph Nader Says Democrats' Impeachment Case Is Prescription for Defeat

As the historic Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump continues, we speak with longtime consumer advocate, corporate critic and former presidential candidate Ralph Nader, who says Democrats have set themselves up for defeat by rushing proceedings and failing to call witnesses — including Trump himself. “The narrow approach of the articles of impeachment keep the Democrats from having a full hand,” says Nader. “They have like 10 arrows in their quiver and they’re using one or two.”

