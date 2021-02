Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:30 Hits: 4

Nigeria — the world's second-largest Bitcoin market after the United States — has banned the trading of cryptocurrencies. It's triggered anger among Nigerians who see cryptos as a safe haven in a battered economy.

