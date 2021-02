Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:17 Hits: 4

In Germany, ongoing Covid-19 restrictions are having a big impact on the beer industry. Bars and restaurants are still closed and football stadiums are empty, all of which spells crisis for the quintessential German brew. Sales have plummeted across the sector with some small breweries taking a huge financial hit.

