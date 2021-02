Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:37 Hits: 3

Iran risks losing the chance to fully realise the 2015 deal reducing sanctions in exchange for limits to its nuclear programme after starting to produce uranium metal in the latest violation of the accord, European powers said on Friday.

