Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 14:37 Hits: 5

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/12/philippines039-duterte-tells-us-039you-have-to-pay039-if-it-wants-to-keep-troop-deal