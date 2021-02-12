Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Republicans may vote to acquit but that won't save their reputations

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 14:00 Hits: 5

Norman Eisen/USA Today:

Impeachment: The Senate is on trial along with Trump. Will 33 senators do the wrong thing? In Trump's 2019 impeachment trial, Romney was the only Republican who voted to convict. Already, six times that many have broken with the ex-president. As a trial lawyer who served as co-counsel for the first impeachment of then-President Trump, I had been expecting surprises and there were many. The House managers enlivened what was supposed to be a constitutional debate Tuesday by previewing their main argument: that Trump knowingly incited the insurrectionists. It's amazing that Trump's lawyers were caught off guard by this. We did the same thing in the 2019 impeachment trial, using the opening debate over whether to call witnesses to preview the entire case. Nevertheless, Trump's counsel were thrown into confusion — they both showed it and one admitted that they'll "have to do better."

I’ve heard enough. The Republican Party is guilty. February 11, 2021

EDITORIAL | An irrefutable case: Never has the guilt of the accused party been clearer The House managers proved the guilt of Donald Trump.https://t.co/Ia12wYbds6 February 12, 2021

Max Burns/NBC Think:

Trump impeachment trial video means GOP can't pretend the former president is innocent Republicans are criticizing Democrats for playing politics with a trial they know will end in acquittal. But the proceedings' importance goes beyond the outcome. nd, of course, even if the outcome is the acquittal of Trump, it’s important to show Americans — particularly Republican voters — what their GOP leaders are willing to turn a blind eye to. The evidence presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers damns congressional Republicans for making terms with the existential threat of right-wing extremism instead of leaving the party in protest. And regardless of how lawmakers vote, Wednesday’s honest accounting will play a critical role in helping our nation assess the sweeping damage Trumpism has inflicted on our institutions.

Nothing illegal about Graham, Cruz & Lee strategizing with the impeachment defense team. It’s not a court of law, they’re not typical jurors. But it’s still bad, showing that they see their job as excusing insurrection, not defending the Constitution as they swore an oath to do. https://t.co/xki9D9iGmf February 12, 2021

Sarah Longwell/Bulwark:

Hold Them All Accountable The people who stormed the Capitol are facing the music. It’s up to us to make sure that the people who incited them do, too. Finding 17 Republican senators to convict Trump is a Herculean task, not least because many of them joined him in feeding the lie that brought these people to the Capitol in the first place. In that regard, this trial is unique for having members of the jury who are not just not impartial, but are both witnesses and accomplices to the crime. Remember: Prior to the attack, more than a quarter of Senate Republicans had publicly announced plans to object to certifying the election results. Many of them are now trying to retcon these objections as “just asking questions” and not an attempt to overturn the election itself. But their calls for investigations into voter fraud and irregularities—despite dozens of court losses and then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s assurances that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud—were nothing less than hype-man interjections meant to bolster Trump’s claims that he “won in a landslide” and that the election was being stolen.

But you simply cannot say that Trump had nothing to do with the insurrection at the Capitol. That’s not an argument anyone can make with a straight face. February 11, 2021

Tim Miller/Bulwark:

Not My Party: Guilty, Guilty But this was different: Never before in this country has a sitting president tried to steal an election to stay in power. Yes, it didn’t work. Yes, the way he went about it was clownish and ridiculous. But Officer Brian Sicknick is dead because of Trump’s actions. Others are gravely injured. The vice president and Democratic members of Congress nearly suffered the same fate. This all happened because Trump supporters took him seriously and literally. At 6:01 PM, hours after the carnage, Trump tweeted this: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace.” No! You made this happen, Donald. You did this! And it could have been worse.

“I was all set to defend the Constitution, as I swore an oath to do, but then a Democrat said something about a violent attack on America that I thought was a bit much, so now I can’t defend the Constitution anymore, sorry.” The proper response to arguments like that is disdain. February 11, 2021

Josh Marshall/TPM:

The Unbearable Weakness of Kevin McCarthy To make sense of all this we need to go back a decade to 2011 when John Boehner became House Speaker. Boehner found the job notoriously difficult and eventually resigned in a mix of disgust and relief. But the reality of the situation is important to understand. The 2011-17 House majority was run not by its nominal leaders but by the Freedom Caucus, a sort of proto-Trumpite group, and to a lesser degree by the Republican Study Committee, a sort of earlier version of the Freedom Caucus which is now basically just the mainstream congressional GOP. It served that proto-Trumpite core of representatives purposes to have the nominal leadership in the hands of a ‘mainstream’ Republican like John Boehner – both for the sake of appearances and to be free of accountability. Boehner had all the responsibility and none of the power and the Freedom Caucus folks had all the power and none of the responsibility – a very nice deal for the guys in the Freedom Caucus! This was made possible by the fact that the proto-Trump core of the House caucus had little in the way of a positive legislative agenda. They mostly wanted to stop things from happening – a revealing parallel with President Trump himself when he came to the White House. The relationship between three or four dozen proto-Trump representatives and Boehner parallels the larger reality we’ve discussed in other contexts: that the GOP is basically a rightist, revanchist party like France’s National Front or Germany’s Alternative for Germany masquerading as a center-right party of government like the Tories in the UK or the Christian Democrats in Germany. For that reason having a Boehner type with nominal authority was a good deal. And the Freedom Caucus had a veto over everything anyway. So no downside.

A central paradox of the trial: (1) Trump’s lawyers will argue that Trump’s supporters on Jan 6 were not controlled by Trump. (2) Republican Senators will vote to acquit because they believe that Trump’s supporters are highly controlled by Trump. (h/t: Prof. Stephen Holmes) February 11, 2021

Eli Stokols/LA Times:

‘Not a pundit,’ Biden ignores impeachment trial to focus on his priorities “Joe Biden is the president. He’s not a pundit,” Jen Psaki told the 14 reporters seated before her. “He’s not going to opine on the back-and-forth arguments in the Senate, nor is he watching them.” Biden echoed that assertion moments later as he sat in the Oval Office to discuss his top priority, a $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package, with a group of business leaders. A day later when Psaki appeared in the briefing room, reporters pressed her about Biden’s refusal to comment on the “historic” events occurring in the Senate. One, seemingly incredulous, asked just how the public “should interpret his silence?” “The American public,” Psaki said, “should read it as his commitment on delivering on exactly what they elected him to do, which is not to be a commentator on the daily developments of an impeachment trial.”

This trial is so profoundly disturbing. The video clips, the evidence, and the context. I wish every citizen were watching with an open mind. February 11, 2021

Will Bunch/Philly.com:

ICE ‘Deep State’ is blocking Biden’s quest for justice for refugees So far, Biden is finding that abruptly reversing U.S. immigration policy is like turning around a battleship using the tiny, loose steering wheel of the USS Minnow. His highest-profile immigration move — an executive order pausing deportations for 100 days — has been blocked by a federal judge in Texas whom Trump had appointed just last year. In this vacuum of uncertainty, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE — still under an interim boss hastily installed in the last week of the Trump administration — and the Border Patrol, whose rank-and-file officers zealously supported POTUS 45, have seemingly sped up deportations and other enforcement actions.

New from me: @MorningConsult has polled 28 executive actions issued by @POTUS since Jan. 20. His move to expand the refugee cap is the first one that is actually unpopular: 39% support it and 48% oppose it.https://t.co/pwfZKkXQ3tpic.twitter.com/yr8wPKG6jY February 10, 2021

Axios:

Republicans face party punishment back home for questioning Trump's role in Capitol attack The big picture: State and county Republican apparatuses throughout the country are punishing those in their own party who want to hold the former president accountable, signaling that Trump's grasp on the GOP remains unfaded. Sen. Bill Cassidy is the latest member to receive condemnation after the Louisiana senator sided with Democrats on a vote over the constitutionality to impeach a former president.

Twitter is so painful to read right now. People want the merits of the impeachment case to matter so badly. They want the anguish & eloquence of those whose lives were threatened to matter. They want TRUTH to matter & decency to finally win a round. But it's not going to happen. February 11, 2021

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015447