Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 08:40 Hits: 8

CANBERRA: Australia will introduce landmark legislation to force Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content next week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday (Feb 12). Australia is on course to become the first country to require Facebook and Google to pay for ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-to-introduce-landmark-google--facebook-legislation-to-parliament-next-week-14179164