Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 03:31 Hits: 7

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union are launching a 40 million euro ($48.5 million) regional program to help six Eastern European countries with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-who-announce-vaccine-program-for-six-eastern-european-countries/31099122.html