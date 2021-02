Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 07:46 Hits: 7

A supermarket in the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz was engulfed by a powerful explosion before opening hours early on February 12, causing major damage but apparently no deaths.

