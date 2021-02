Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 01:56 Hits: 4

UK and EU officials described talks in London as "constructive" after tensions were raised over the Northern Ireland border. Issues over the supply of goods was high on the agenda.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-uk-eu-vow-to-address-northern-ireland-issues-after-frank-discussion/a-56543058?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf