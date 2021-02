Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 02:39 Hits: 8

Supporters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi want stiffer measures put in place after the US sanctioned Army General Min Aung Hlaing and Defense Minister General Mya Tun Oo, among others.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-sanctions-us-steps-insufficient-suu-kyi-supporters-say/a-56542820?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf