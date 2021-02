Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 00:57 Hits: 4

Hungary will start vaccinating people suffering no chronic diseases with Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine soon, the surgeon general said on Tuesday, becoming the first European Union country to use it.

