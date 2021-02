Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 02:31 Hits: 6

France’s government wants to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child sexual abuse, amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual violence by parents and authority figures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210212-finally-france-seeks-to-establish-age-of-consent-at-15