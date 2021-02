Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 05:15 Hits: 6

Myanmar’s military regime braced for a seventh straight day of street protests on Friday after Washington announced sanctions on leaders of the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210212-myanmar-junta-says-23-000-inmates-freed-as-protests-continue