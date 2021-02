Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 07:12 Hits: 7

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Water levels in the Mekong River have fallen to a "worrying level" in part due to outflow restrictions from Chinese hydropower dams upstream, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on Friday, calling on Beijing to share all of its water data. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/12/mekong-river-at-quotworryingquot-low-level-amid-calls-for-more-chinese-dam-data