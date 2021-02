Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 07:22 Hits: 7

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Crime syndicates in Asia’s drug-producing Golden Triangle region have likely begun producing ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine, enabling them to avoid restrictions on importing precursors such as pseudoephedrine and ephedrine. Read full story

