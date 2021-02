Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 07:43 Hits: 7

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday. Read full story

