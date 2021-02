Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 07:58 Hits: 8

GEORGE TOWN: It is a quiet Chinese New Year here during the movement control order as many took the opportunity to spend time with their family members at home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/12/quiet-cny-in-george-town-but-malls-still-abuzz-with-activities