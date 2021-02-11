Might as well stay home! Winter holidays in France during Covid-19

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 14:42 Hits: 2

The French are known for their long summer holidays, but there's a winter break that's also an institution. In normal times, during "les vacances d'hiver" or winter vacation, many people head to France's mountains for some skiing. However, this year is obviously a little different. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many are skipping their winter sports or not going away at all. It's another tough blow for France's struggling tourism sector. We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.

