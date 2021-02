Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 20:48 Hits: 2

NOUMEA: A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the South Pacific on Thursday (Feb 11), generating a small tsunami that caused no damage to island nations in the region before authorities gave the all clear. The quake struck at just after midnight on Thursday local time (9.20pm on Wednesday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-pacific-earthquake-new-zealand-move-off-waterfront-14164794