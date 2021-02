Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 17:00 Hits: 5

New video footage of the U.S. Capitol attack shows how dangerously close the rioters came to the nation’s leaders, putting the focus of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on a raw retelling of the Jan. 6 assault.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0211/Impeachment-trial-Senators-view-distressing-new-riot-footage?icid=rss