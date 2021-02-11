The case against Donald Trump is already rock-solid, and it isn't done yet: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 19:46 Hits: 9

The nine House impeachment managers spent Day One of their arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial building a devastating case against Trump, showing not just the violence of January 6 but the months of incitement leading up to it. Senate Republicans seem unmoved. Well, the arguments aren’t done yet.

This is the second and final day of the House managers’ case against Trump. It will be aired on major television news networks and streamed on their websites. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015207