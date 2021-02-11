Egypt to Promote Mutual Ties To Restore Stability in Libya

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 13:09 Hits: 6

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday said that his country is keen on promoting mutual relations with Libya to restore stability in that nation.

"Egypt is keen to continue meeting all the needs of the Libyans to restore the country's stability, and (help) complete the governance mechanisms for the country," said Bassam Rady, spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency.

In his phone call with Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah who was voted as the new Libyan prime minister, Sisi hailed "the excellent relations established between Egypt and Libya," wishing Dbeibah and the Libyans to succeed in the light of the transitional authority's readiness to pave the way for development.

For his part, Dbeibah highlighted the importance of boosting the Egyptian-Libyan ties and continuing cooperation and coordination between the two countries at all levels in the coming period with regards to different regional issues.

In another conversation with Mohammad Younes Menfi, the new president of the Libyan Presidency Council, Sisi said he expects the new Libyan leadership to usher in a new era in which all the state institutions will work in harmony for the national interest of the country.

�� More than 200 migrants were intercepted and returned to #Libya today.



Our staff provided emergency assistance onsite.



We reiterate that no one should be returned to #Libya, and that the arbitrary detention of migrants must end. pic.twitter.com/AtDerQ8s6k February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Menfi welcomed Egypt's contributions to settling the Libyan crisis in the political, military, and economic fields and its role in ending the political divisions between different Libyan factions through the Cairo Declaration.

Libya has been mired in violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011. Egypt has been trying to broker a political settlement for the conflict in Libya as the neighbor's instability poses a threat to the security of the 1,200-km-long borders between the two countries.

Through the Cairo Declaration, Egypt proposed implementing a cease-fire between Libyan warring parties from June 8, 2020, disbanding militias, pulling out foreign troops, electing a presidential council representing all Libyans, and drafting a constitutional declaration for the later elections.

On Tuesday, delegations of the Libyan Parliament and the Supreme Council met in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada over a mechanism for running a referendum on the Libyan constitution.

This third round of the Libyan constitutional talks aimed at finding a legal and a constitutional base for the Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for December.

On Feb. 5, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected a new prime minister and a new presidency council during a voting session in Geneva.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Egypt-to-Promote-Mutual-Ties-To-Restore-Stability-in-Libya-20210211-0003.html