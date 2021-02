Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 13:03 Hits: 4

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday dined with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the crisis in Lebanon and the difficulties in forming a new government, according to Hariri's Twitter account.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210211-france-s-macron-and-lebanon-s-hariri-meet-to-discuss-lebanese-crisis