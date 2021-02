Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 09:29 Hits: 6

President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Belarus had beaten back a foreign-led onslaught to overthrow his government, after months of protests against his decades-long rule.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210211-belarus-strongman-lukashenko-says-foreign-blitzkrieg-failed