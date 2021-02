Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 02:20 Hits: 5

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Two new confirmed cases and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

