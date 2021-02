Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 04:57 Hits: 5

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, discussed issues including trade and human rights. Xi warned against a potential confrontation between the US and China.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-xi-discuss-human-rights-trade-in-first-call/a-56530506?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf