Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 07:11 Hits: 5

Indian authorities on Thursday began drilling inside a tunnel in the Himalayas in an attempt to rescue more than 35 workers trapped there after a flash flood that destroyed dams and bridges.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210211-authorities-in-india-begin-drilling-in-attempt-to-rescue-workers-trapped-in-tunnel