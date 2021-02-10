The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Impeachment trial of Donald Trump continues: Live coverage #3

The House impeachment managers kicked off day one of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial with a searing video of the Capitol attack, reminding senators of the stakes of the trial—and of the danger they had faced—at the beginning of an argument about the constitutionality of impeaching someone after he’s left office. Day two begins the actual arguments for convicting Trump, and it’s expected to bring more video evidence of what Trump incited and how he incited it.

The arguments will be presented by the nine House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin. They have 16 hours to make the case over two days before Trump’s alternately incompetent and scary defense has the same amount of time. You can watch on most television news channels or their websites, and Daily Kos will have live coverage.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:17:20 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

As we return from break, Rep. Plaskett and Rep. Swalwell are working their way through the actual events of the assault on the Capitol, including some video of events on that day. This may be the portion in which we see security video that hasn’t previously been seen by the public.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:24:52 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Definitely getting some locations and views that we haven’t seen before.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:27:39 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Second person into the Capitol was a man dressed in body armor and tactical gear.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:33:42 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

As House impeachment managers show the video of Eugene Goodman's heroic actions, Eugene Goodman is actually guarding the Senate today. Saw him about 20 minutes ago just outside the chamber.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:38:59 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Mitt Romney’s close call that day. He owes Officer Goodman: 

Officer Goodman turns Sen. Romney away from danger during the insurrection pic.twitter.com/gukpzQo9zZ

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:40:25 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

No point. He’s not even pretending.

The House managers are about to show graphic footage of Trump’s MAGA Mob storming the Capitol and murdering a police officer. Someone wake up @HawleyMO so he can pretend to give a shit.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:46:02 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

On the left, the orange dot is Pence, the red dot is the mob. That’s how close they came to Pence. 

Truly remarkable footage of Vice President Pence and his family being escorted out of the Senate chamber. President Trump was back at the White House, continuing to trash Pence, according to multiple people. pic.twitter.com/Vr3c5EBwTR

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:53:46 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Swalwell takes up the story of the seditionists fighting against the Capitol police and breaking through their lines.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 9:55:09 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

This is what Donald Trump tweeted in the moments VP Pence was being evacuated, just feet away from the mob that was out for his blood. “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country….”

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 10:18:12 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Swalwell moves away from focusing on the threat to Congress and to the horrible experience Capitol Police had on Jan. 6.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 10:21:31 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

These recordings from the Capitol Police and Metro DC Police are particularly effective, because you can hear just how frightened these officers are.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 10:22:42 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

The body camera footage from the officers is genuinely horrific.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 10:29:10 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Swalwell’s presentation ends with the terrible image of Officer Hodges trapped between doors after being beaten and stripped of his mask. Dozens, if not hundreds, of insurgents are shoving forward, squeezing him into an ever shrinking space.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 10:29:32 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

And we’re now on a dinner break.

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 10:30:19 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

God bless Officer Eugene Goodman. ???????? pic.twitter.com/2EIzD3D1kk

Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 10:40:55 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Romney leaving chamber says he didn’t know that was Officer Goodman he’d run into in the hallway. It was his first time seeing that video.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015107

