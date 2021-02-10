Impeachment trial of Donald Trump continues: Live coverage #3

Category: World Hits: 2
The House impeachment managers kicked off day one of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial with a searing video of the Capitol attack, reminding senators of the stakes of the trial—and of the danger they had faced—at the beginning of an argument about the constitutionality of impeaching someone after he’s left office. Day two begins the actual arguments for convicting Trump, and it’s expected to bring more video evidence of what Trump incited and how he incited it.
The arguments will be presented by the nine House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin. They have 16 hours to make the case over two days before Trump’s alternately incompetent and scary defense has the same amount of time. You can watch on most television news channels or their websites, and Daily Kos will have live coverage.
As we return from break, Rep. Plaskett and Rep. Swalwell are working their way through the actual events of the assault on the Capitol, including some video of events on that day. This may be the portion in which we see security video that hasn’t previously been seen by the public.
Definitely getting some locations and views that we haven’t seen before.
Second person into the Capitol was a man dressed in body armor and tactical gear.
Mitt Romney’s close call that day. He owes Officer Goodman:
No point. He’s not even pretending.
On the left, the orange dot is Pence, the red dot is the mob. That’s how close they came to Pence.
Rep. Swalwell takes up the story of the seditionists fighting against the Capitol police and breaking through their lines.
This is what Donald Trump tweeted in the moments VP Pence was being evacuated, just feet away from the mob that was out for his blood. “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country….”
Rep. Swalwell moves away from focusing on the threat to Congress and to the horrible experience Capitol Police had on Jan. 6.
These recordings from the Capitol Police and Metro DC Police are particularly effective, because you can hear just how frightened these officers are.
The body camera footage from the officers is genuinely horrific.
Rep. Swalwell’s presentation ends with the terrible image of Officer Hodges trapped between doors after being beaten and stripped of his mask. Dozens, if not hundreds, of insurgents are shoving forward, squeezing him into an ever shrinking space.
And we’re now on a dinner break.
