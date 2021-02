Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 18:58 Hits: 2

Financing the global shift away from fossil fuels could earn investors trillions, according to discussions at the World Economic Forum. But there's not enough data to get the money where it's needed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/davos-green-transition-is-50-trillion-investment-opportunity/a-56375018?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf