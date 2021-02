Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 13:31 Hits: 2

Another COVID-19 vaccine has now completed pivotal testing. Novavax from the US announced that its vaccine achieved 89.3% efficacy and also offered protection against new coronavirus mutations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/novavax-yet-another-promising-coronavirus-vaccine/a-56382502?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf