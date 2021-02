Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 15:12 Hits: 2

The European Union has given the green light to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, despite Germany's qualms about its effectiveness in seniors. The European Medicines Agency recommended the product for all adults.

