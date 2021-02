Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 23:39 Hits: 2

Poaching figures dropped by a third in 2020, with South Africa's Environment Ministry citing the coronavirus lockdown as a significant reason for this. The country is home to 80% of the world's rhinoceroses.

