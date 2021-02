Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 16:48 Hits: 1

The film "Borga" tells the story of a Ghanaian migrant who wants to make it big in Europe. But the reality of his new life in Germany largely shatters those dreams.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/borga-sheds-light-on-african-migrant-lives-in-germany/a-56396958?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf