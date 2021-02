Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 16:38 Hits: 2

Borussia Dortmund's miserable season continued on Saturday with defeat at Freiburg. With just one league win in their last five, the Black and Yellows have a decision to make about struggling coach Edin Terzic.

