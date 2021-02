Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 11:07 Hits: 2

Pakistan's top court has commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners. The landmark judgement has been hailed by rights groups.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-top-court-bars-execution-of-two-mentally-ill-prisoners/a-56520241?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf