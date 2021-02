Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 17:26 Hits: 4

A spate of disappearances linked to January's general election have raised alarm among members of the opposition and the families of those kidnapped.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uganda-unease-after-alleged-election-abductions/a-56526053?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf