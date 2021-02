Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 18:08 Hits: 4

A video that started circulating on Telegram on January 29 shows staff at a rehab facility in Iran forcing patients to swim in a pool of freezing water, while others are beaten with a baton. According to our Observer, this kind of cruelty is commonplace in Iran's rehab facilities.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210210-rehab-centre-iran-drug-addict-violence-humiliation-torture