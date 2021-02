Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 18:05 Hits: 3

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific region on Thursday, triggering tsunami warnings and calls for residents to avoid beaches and shore areas. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/11/new-zealand-australia-on-tsunami-watch-after-strong-south-pacific-quake