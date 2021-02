Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 11:34 Hits: 1

Democrats begin formally making their case on Wednesday (Feb 10) that former President Donald Trump should be convicted for inciting the United States Capitol siege, a day after a divided Senate concluded his impeachment trial could proceed even though Trump has already left office.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-impeachment-trial-democrats-outline-case-14163052