Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:46 Hits: 1

While further progress in the development of artificial intelligence is inevitable, it will not necessarily be linear. Nonetheless, those hyping these technologies have seized on a number of compelling myths, starting with the notion that AI can solve any problem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/myths-of-ai-machine-learning-and-human-intelligence-by-stan-matwin-2021-02