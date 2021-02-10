The second day of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial kicks off: Live coverage #1

Category: World Hits: 3
The House impeachment managers kicked off day one of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial with a searing video of the Capitol attack, reminding senators of the stakes of the trial—and of the danger they had faced—at the beginning of an argument about the constitutionality of impeaching someone after he’s left office. Day two begins the actual arguments for convicting Trump, and it’s expected to bring more video evidence of what Trump incited and how he incited it.
The arguments will be presented by the nine House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin. They have 16 hours to make the case over two days before Trump’s alternately incompetent and scary defense has the same amount of time. You can watch on most television news channels or their websites, and Daily Kos will have live coverage.
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 · 5:13:19 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Rep. Jamie Raskin opening with a series of the ways in which Trump summoned and incensed those who assaulted the Capitol.
Raskin’s recounting of Trump’s statements and actions on Jan. 6 is so disturbing all on its own, it shouldn’t even be necessary to see more. But obviously, it is.
The tweet that underlies a huge part of the case, which Raskin has been centering.
Rep. Joe Neguse takes up the story, repeats the sequence that the mob was “summoned, assembled, and incited” by Trump.
Rep. Neguse lays out the way in which House managers will lay out their case.
The Provocation:
Neguse: "He didn't just tell them to fight like hell. He told them where, how, and when."
If you were wondering if they would use the words of indicted insurrectionists—“Trump made us do it”—they are.
Rep. Neguse finishes with a call out to the senators, telling them that his proudest moment in Congress was coming back that night “with you” to finish counting the electoral vote.
Rep. Joaquin Castro is taking over the narrative to explain in detail Trump’s incitement of his supporters.
Using months of Trump’s statements about the rigged election—going back as far as May—is good strategy on the House managers’ part. Showing Trump’s supporters saying months before that they will reject a Biden win caps it. They are going to make it every Republican senator rejecting their argument look as bad as Trump.
Rep. Castro doing a good job of explaining just how unusual Trump’s statements about a rigged election. These claims are unlike anyone “at any level of government.”
People have become so used to Trump’s lies, it’s hard to realize just how out of the ordinary they are.
Castro’s presentation includes footage from all the protests in the states starting in November, during the initial vote counting, all of it following Trump tweets and statements. There was ample evidence for what would happen on January 6.
Igor Bobic reports from the chamber: “Hawley is the only senator sitting alone in the gallery. He spent most of the presentation with his legs crossed reading paper from a manilla envelope. He did look up and watched as Neguse showed criminal complaints from the rioters charged by DOJ.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell takes up the story of incitement, showing how Trump only increased his rhetoric over time.
It’s smart to see Rep. Swalwell bringing up tweets in which Trump insulted Republican senators.
