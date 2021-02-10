House impeachment managers continue making the case against Donald Trump: Live coverage #2

Category: World Hits: 5
The House impeachment managers kicked off day one of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial with a searing video of the Capitol attack, reminding senators of the stakes of the trial—and of the danger they had faced—at the beginning of an argument about the constitutionality of impeaching someone after he’s left office. Day two begins the actual arguments for convicting Trump, and it’s expected to bring more video evidence of what Trump incited and how he incited it.
The arguments will be presented by the nine House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin. They have 16 hours to make the case over two days before Trump’s alternately incompetent and scary defense has the same amount of time. You can watch on most television news channels or their websites, and Daily Kos will have live coverage.
Rep. Madeleine Dean steps up to continue the case, focusing on Trump’s actions to overturn the election through multiple means.
Rep. Dean reviewing the attacks Trump made on Republican GA Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, is a good reminder — and clear signal of just how far Trump was willing to go.
Rep. Ted Lieu picks up the story next, looking at Trump’s actions in the last days leading up to Jan. 6.
There’s been a strong thread, running through all the presentations, that encourages Republicans to stand against Trump. It’s been there in how Raskin and Neguse talked about rejoining the Senators to complete the vote, in the blunt praise that was given Mike Pence in doing his job, and especially in how Dean called out courageous GOP officials. They’re giving Republicans a “brave” place to stand against Trump.
Rep. Lieu is following the last two desperate efforts from Trump:
Between Rep. Dean and Rep. Lieu, they’ve done a really good job of showing Trump gradually backing into a corner, failing over and over in his attempts to overturn the election.
Both also did a very good job in providing Republicans a space to step up and be counted among “courageous public servants.”
The story is now being taken up by Stacey Plaskett, Delegate to United States House of Representatives from the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The lead seditionist in the Senate is still proud to carry that flag. Sen. Josh Hawley just told reporters “What is going on right now is people do not approve of it.[...] I mean they think it's not legitimate, they think it's a waste of time.”
Rep. Plaskett should be waking up the Senate with a passionate, firm declaration of how Trump was well aware that his words were encouraging violence. And how Trump directed that violence at the Congress.
Blast from Sen. Marco Rubio’s recent past, regarding that attack in Texas on Biden’s bus: “We love what they did.” I hope the worm was squirming through that part of Rep. Plaskett’s presentation.
Rep. Plaskett pointedly showing a scene from a Trump rally with his supporters chanting “Destroy the GOP!” It’s not subtle. But hopefully it does make a few senators squirm.
