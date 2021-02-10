This Cannot Be the Future of America : Rep. Jamie Raskin Gives Moving Account of Capitol Attack

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 13:19 Hits: 3

Congressmember Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead Democratic impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, closed the first day of proceedings in the Senate with an emotional speech describing the terror of the January 6 Capitol attack. “All around me people were calling their wives and their husbands, their loved ones, to say goodbye,” said Raskin.

